A tomb with the remains of the last meal was found in Italy (photo)

An intact Etruscan tomb was found in Italy, which contained the remains of the last meal. Scientists say that this is a very rare find.

According to Heritage Daily, the intact tomb of the 6th century BC. e. was discovered in the necropolis in the city of Vulci (Lazio, central Italy). Ceramic dishes and a dish lying on the grill was found in it. There were coals and the remains of fried meat on the skewers.

In the course of excavations, tuff stone slabs weighing 40 kg were also found. Behind them, a chamber of a rock-hewn tomb opened. About 30 well-preserved ceramic vessels were found in it.

A woman was probably buried in the tomb - there were no weapons, but a spindle was found. Her cremated remains were placed in a round pot, commonly used by the Etruscans as an urn for ashes.

The publication writes that the Etruscan city of Vulci flourished, and was a center of trade and crafts until in 280 BC. was not defeated by the Romans. The city declined and was eventually abandoned. Then it became an ideal place for looters - priceless artifacts were taken from tens of thousands of tombs.

So finding this intact tomb is incredibly rare.

