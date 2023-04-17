In Italy, archaeologists discovered an ancient statuette of a god riding a dolphin (photo)

In southern Italy, during excavations, archaeologists discovered terracotta heads of bulls and a figure of the Greek god Eros riding a dolphin. Italian culture ministry officials said the discovery sheds new light on the religious life and rituals of the ancient city.

This is the first collection of artifacts found in a sanctuary in the ancient Greek city of Paestum, which dates back to the 5th century BC. This is reported by BreakingNews.

Paestum, famous for its three massive Doric-columned temples, is located near the archaeological site of Pompeii. The sanctuary was first discovered in 2019.

Read also: Archaeologists discovered a thousand-year-old settlement in the Dominican Republic

Video of the day

However, the excavations were stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Archaeologists have now discovered seven bullheads around the altar of the temple as if placed there as a sign of devotion.

A dolphin figurine found in the first collection of artifacts is believed to belong to the Avila ceramicist family, whose presence has never been documented in Paestum before.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote that scientists found evidence of double mass extinctions on Earth.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!