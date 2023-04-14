A sewing tool almost 40 thousand years old was discovered in Spain (photo)

In Spain, archaeologists discovered a tool used by ancient people to sew clothes. The find dates back to about 39,600 years old.

This tool helped to sew clothes thousands of years before the invention of the needle. This is reported by Haaretz.

It is noted that it was a fragment of the femur of a herbivore, probably a horse. The researchers were able to notice uneven puncture marks on the artifact.

Read also: The Sumerian priestess became the first author in History - archaeologists revealed the Details

The artifact was discovered near the delta of a stream that may have become turbulent during heavy rain. Other finds at Gavà include six stone tools.

Video of the day

"Based on the age of the object and other material cultures found in the association, it would be Homo sapiens, one of the first Homo sapiens that appeared in Europe about 40,000 years before the present," the researchers said.

The Israel Antiquities Authority recently announced that the world's oldest metal fishing hook had been found in Ashkelon. It was used to catch sharks.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!