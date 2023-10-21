Unique shoes worn by Romans 2000 years were ago found in Spain (photo)

During archaeological excavations in the historic Roman town of Lucus Asturum, located in northern Spain, a Roman sandal was found that was made about 2,000 years ago. This ancient artifact is notable for its unique ornamentation and well-preserved details.

Between the first and fourth centuries AD, Lucus Asturum was an important administrative and communication center in the north of the Iberian Peninsula. In 2021, archaeologists led by Esperanza Martín discovered a large building with a central courtyard and a well.

This summer, during the resumption of excavations, they have decided to dive into the well, using blocks to avoid possible damage to the finds at the bottom, Arkeonews reported.

Among the Roman artifacts which were found inside, especially notable is a sandal lost by a man who scientists believe was cleaning the well about 2,000 years ago.

This sandal is unique because of its decoration in the form of circles and ovals, as well as its stylish design.

The sandal has been well preserved over the centuries. Esperanza Martin, the archaeologist who led the excavation noted, "The remains we found are in exceptional condition because of the anoxia created by the clay sediments. The organic materials were well preserved thanks to this atmosphere."

The sandal is in a refrigerator for preservation and subsequent restoration before exhibition at the Archaeological Museum of Asturias.

