.Archaeologists have discovered a burial of the Copper Age in Spain, which significantly rethinks the idea of the attitude towards women in that period. The found grave, located near Seville, belonged to a woman of high social status. This discovery greatly shocked scholars who had previously believed that Iberian society at the time was patriarchal.

This was reported by NV.ua.

Initially, researchers believed that the rich burial, which dates from around 2850 BC, belonged to a young man between the ages of 17 and 25. However, a new method revealed that the remains belonged to a woman.

Ivory tusks, ostrich eggshells, and a rock crystal dagger were found in the tomb, indicating the high social status of the deceased. This is also confirmed by the single burial, which differs from typical graves of the period.

Video of the day

Marta Cintas-Peña, an adjunct professor of prehistory at the University of Seville, and her colleagues determined the sex of the buried person using a new technique that analyzes chromosomal information found in tooth enamel. The researchers claim that this new method is reliable, even with poorly preserved human skeletons, and at the same time it is much cheaper than DNA testing.

Read also: Archaeologists found 25 strange Stone Age pits in England (photo)

Professor Leonardo García Sanjuan, a prehistory specialist at the University of Seville, said the treasures found in the tomb at the Copper Age settlement of Valencina de la Concepción are unique compared to those found elsewhere from the same period.

"Compared to other burials, it looks really luxurious," he said. "So we have no hesitation in saying that she was the most visible person in society in her time, and that's certainly remarkable because she was a woman."

As a reminder, giant stone axes that are 300 thousand years old have been unearthed in Britain.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!