A group of Spanish archaeologists has found the ruins of a Celtoiberian city that existed more than 2000 years ago. The discovery, made in the province of Soria, proved to be extremely important for understanding the history of this part of the country.

As a result of research conducted by scientists from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), it became known that the troops of the Roman Empire also lived on the territory of the Celtoiberian city. This testifies to the importance and strategic significance of this place in ancient times, writes Nauka w Polsce.

It is noted that the archaeological remains of the city were well disguised in the area due to the presence of quarries. This complicated the search and excavation process. Professor Eugenio Sanz, who led the study, explained that the quarries were natural features of the area and were used to extract limestone. Scientists believe that the volume of the extracted rock corresponds to the volume and type of the remains of the city walls.

The found remains of the city, called Titiyakos, indicate its role as an important settlement at the time. Researchers suggest that about 2000 years ago the city was conquered by units of the Roman army. The Romans used the city's defensive advantages, including its location on a hill and its walled position. After the Celto-Iberians left, the Romans used Titiachos as a military base, preserving its defensive advantages.

However, researchers are left with some unresolved questions, in particular, the explanation of the presence of a road leading over the abyss. Further research will be aimed at solving these mysteries and revealing the history of Titiyakos in more detail.

