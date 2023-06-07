Evidence of the Tower of Babel found in Iraq

In modern Iraq, the remains of bricks commissioned by Nebuchadnezzar II, who is mentioned in the Bible, were found. These bricks were made from materials described in the story of the Tower of Babel in the Old Testament. For a very long time, scholars have been arguing about the existence of the Tower of Babel. Some argue that it really did exist, while others say that it is nothing more than a myth.

Oxu.az writes about this.

According to legend, it was built on the land of Sennar after the Flood. According to the Bible, at that time all people spoke the same language, but the heavens punished them and they stopped understanding each other. The tower was built by captive Jews during the reign of Nebuchadnezzar II.

Read also: Archaeologists found an ancient city of the 6th century in the Persian Gulf where pearls were mined

Video of the day

According to scientists, the brick found during the excavations could belong to the Tower of Babel - it has a stamp with the name of Nebuchadnezzar II. It is also coated with black bitumen, which is mentioned in the Bible.

Scientists claim that the artefacts fit into the Holy Scriptures. The bricks can indeed prove the existence of the Tower of Babel, built by "a desperate population in exile held captive by a ruthless king".

As a reminder, archaeologists have found a burial site dating back to the Tang Dynasty in China.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!