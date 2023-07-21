A 2500-year-old dagger belonging to a hitherto unexplored civilisation is found in India

In the south of India, in the state of Tamil Nadu, in the village of Kothagai, archaeologists made an impressive discovery - a rusty iron dagger was found in a funeral urn along with the remains of human skeletons. This ancient weapon was estimated to be about 2500 years old and belonged to a very interesting but still unexplored civilisation.

The find, although covered with rust, still had a well-preserved wooden handle that seemed "almost in its original form". The sword was an impressive 40 centimetres long.

"Unfortunately, it is damaged, but it is still possible to study this artefact. It is already clear that this type of weapon was used during the Sangam period, which is from around the third century BC to the third century AD," said R. Sivanandam, Director of the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology.

For a more accurate dating of the find, the dagger was sent for examination to the United States.

In addition to the dagger, archaeologists have found a number of other fascinating artefacts. In the area where the dagger was found, many human skeletons, animal bones, funerary caskets, and the remains of various structures with clay floors and brick walls were unearthed.

Scientists suggest that the modern village of Kontagai may once have been a place where an advanced civilisation flourished.

"Based on the findings, we can conclude that the inhabitants of these lands were at a much higher level of development compared to their contemporaries. They played board games, had their own written language and spoke Tamil Brahmi," the experts said.

There is an assumption that this civilisation may have a connection with the famous Indus Valley or Harappan civilisations.

