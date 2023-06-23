In India, a man lived in a five-star hotel for two years for free: he owes more than $70,000

In India, the man stayed for almost two years free of charge at the luxury five-star Roseate House Hotel, located near Delhi Airport. By the time he was exposed, he had been living there illegally for 603 days.

Now he owes the hotel more than USD 70,000. The man checked in on 30 May 2019, booking a one-night stay.

Then, strangely, he was able to stay until 22 January 2022, with the hotel employee allegedly extending his stay despite non-payment.

The detainee is accused of collusion with the staff, fraudulent use of other people's accounts or substitution of one account for another. The case was transferred to the police on 24 May.

If found guilty, the man will be sent to prison for a long time.

