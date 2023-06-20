In India, a girl left her groom during a wedding and called the police: what happened

In India, on the eve of her wedding, a bride decided to cancel the celebration because of her lover's behaviour. He drank too much alcohol during the Jaimal ceremony, so she called the police.

According to the Times of India, the drunken groom was taken to the police station. His family had to pay for the wedding ceremony.

The publication writes that the celebration was to take place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Everything was ready for the event, but at the last minute, the guests received a message about the cancellation. It turned out that the day before the wedding, the groom got very drunk and showed up at the bride's house for the Jai Mala ceremony drunk (Jai Mala is a ceremony that is a traditional Indian wedding ritual).

The relatives on both sides quarreled over the disrupted event, but in the end, they did not come to an agreement. Then the girl's family went to the police. They accused the man of cancelling the wedding, in which they had invested a lot of money, due to his alcohol intoxication.

They demanded that the groom pay back all their debts. As a result, the man was detained and not released until he had paid back all the money spent on the wedding preparations.

