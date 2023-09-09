Toilet room with 2700-year-old stone toilet discovered in Jerusalem

During archaeological excavations in Jerusalem, Israeli researchers discovered a personal toilet stall with a 2700-year-old stone toilet on the site of an ancient royal estate.

This was reported by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

According to scientists, the construction of a limestone toilet cubicle indicates the great wealth of the owner of the house. Archaeologists also assume that there was a garden with ornamental and fruit plants next to this toilet room.

"Finding a private toilet room with a stone toilet is extremely rare for antiquity... Only very wealthy people could afford such toilets," said excavation director Yaakov Billig.

Scientists also noted that this stone toilet was located in the bathroom and was installed over a deep cesspool. In addition to the toilet room, other unique architectural elements such as stone countertops and small columns were found during the excavations.

