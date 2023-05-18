About 120 years ago, two British archaeologists in ancient Jerusalem failed to notice an inscription from the early Roman period during excavations. On Wednesday, May 17, the Israel Antiquities Authority released an interesting piece of news.

Archaeologists discovered a financial inscription on a broken fragment of a limestone tablet. It consists of seven fragmented lines written in Hebrew, along with numbers, Haaretz.com reports.

The Israel Antiquities Authority suggests that this is a financial record from about 2000 years ago. Theoretically, it could be a receipt.

One line contains the end of the name "Shimon" followed by the Hebrew letter "mem". The other lines contain symbols representing numbers, some preceded by letters that archaeologists believe represent monetary values.

The context of the discovery confirms the interpretation of this fragment as a financial record: it was found in the lower square of the ancient city of Jerusalem, along the Steps Street, which was a key artery of ancient Jerusalem, according to the antiquities authority. The ruins of shops and houses along it testify to the commercial nature of the area.

