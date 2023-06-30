During the de-occupation of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tracked down Russians sailing on a boat by using a drone. It happened in the Oleshky direction.

First, our defenders attacked the enemy boat with three occupants on board from a drone. When the Russians fell into the water, new explosions occurred.

Russian militants fell into the water, and when they tried to climb back into the boat, Ukrainian soldiers attacked them again, but from the ground. After the explosions, one of the occupiers, who was hiding near the shore, flew into the air and landed on the fence.



This incident was caught on video. It has already gone viral.

It is noted that it was the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group somewhere on the banks of the Dnipro River near Kherson.

According to unconfirmed information, the three saboteurs were eliminated by soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks (72nd Mechanized Brigade).

As a reminder, Ukrainian servicemen from the SSU Special Operations Center "A" recently eliminated 50 units of Russian equipment. Together with the Armed Forces artillery, the Special Forces additionally destroyed 25 units of equipment, five ammunition depots, 15 fortifications, four firing positions and 200 more occupants.

