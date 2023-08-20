Copper and clay figurines found in destroyed ancient temple in Greece (photo)

Greek archaeologists have unearthed more artifacts from the ruins of the ancient Greek sanctuary of Poseidon in Helike on the northern coast of the Peloponnese. The researchers found copper and clay figurines.

The city, which remained lost in an ancient lagoon for more than 2,300 years after a tsunami destroyed the area, was rediscovered in 2001. This was reported by the Greek reporter.

The ancient Greek city of Helike, a member of the Achaean League, was founded in the Bronze Age and is listed in Homer's Iliad as one of the cities that took part in the Trojan War. The sanctuary, which is believed to have been dedicated to the ancient Greek god Poseidon and another unknown deity, was first excavated in previous seasons of research.

In particular, a copper figurine of a dog was excavated from a building dating back to the 8th century BC. It is believed that the copper and clay figurines, which served as offerings to the god, confirm that this was a famous place of worship for the Heliconian Poseidon.

A female clay figurine and a copper snake head, probably from a scepter, were also discovered.

The arched sanctuary building excavated in recent years dates back to 710 BC and the older altar to 750 BC, but the discovery of two new buildings found during the most recent season of excavations confirm the religious use of the site from as early as around 850 BC.

