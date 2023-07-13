A 2500-year-old ship filled with amphorae was found in Greece

In the Aegean Sea near the island of Kythira, the wreckage of a ship that, according to scientists, may be about 2500 years old was accidentally found. Researchers believe that it could be a merchant ship.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

The wreckage was discovered during engineering work on the seabed. They were located at a depth of more than 220 meters underwater.

Initially, hundreds of amphorae were found scattered on the seabed.

"These were tall ancient Greek earthenware vessels with two handles and a long neck, which led us to believe that it was a sunken cargo ship," the article says.

When examining the ship itself, scientists noticed the same amphorae among the wreckage.

Video of the day

"These were ancient jugs from the islands of Corfu, Skopelos and Chios surrounding Greece," said scientists from the Hellenic Center for Marine Research.

With the help of underwater equipment, they managed to raise three pythos (large ceramic vessels for storing food such as grain, wine, olive oil, salted fish) and a set of tableware from the depths.

Scientists are currently working on creating a three-dimensional image of the wreck, which is likely to provide a more detailed picture of the ship's size and cargo.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!