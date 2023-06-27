Human remains found in the mountains where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January

In the United States, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported that tourists had found the remains of a human body on Bold. In January 2023, actor Julian Sands disappeared here.

According to Deadline, the body is still being identified and will be completed next week.

"On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10 a.m., hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff's Station after discovering human remains in the wilderness on Mount Boldy," the department said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said that the remains were taken to the coroner's office for recognition and identification.

It is noted that the body was found a day after Sands' relatives made their first statement on the search for the actor. They expressed their deep gratitude to the search teams and coordinators.

The 65-year-old actor disappeared on January 13 near Mount Boldi. The search began immediately, but the next evening ground crews were withdrawn from the mountain due to the risk of avalanches and poor trail conditions due to snow and ice.

