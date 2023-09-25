In Germany, a site of the Mesolithic era with the grave of a magician-shaman was discovered

In eastern Germany, on top of a hill, an ancient Mesolithic site with a 9,000-year-old shaman's grave was discovered. This archaeological find is located near the spa town of Bad Dürrenberg and was discovered during excavations by researchers from the Office for the Protection of Monuments and Archeology of Saxony-Anhalt.

Newsweek writes about it.

In this parking lot, rare artifacts of the Stone Age were discovered, among which high-quality flint finds stand out. Archaeologists also suggest that this site may have served as a base for hunting, and the study of the surrounding areas may reveal many more secrets of Mesolithic settlements.

The tomb of the shaman is a special object of these studies, and it is located on the top of a hill at an altitude of more than 300 feet. It is believed that the shaman may have belonged to a social group that lived in these areas. He was buried together with a woman and a child, and this indicates a special ritual.

Finds from the parking lot, such as a headdress made of deer antlers and other objects, allow us to hypothesize the existence of a female shaman in the settlement. Archaeologists continue excavations to obtain more information about this Mesolithic period and life at that time.

This discovery is important for understanding the history and culture of the people who lived 9,000 years ago and adds new details to the overall picture of Mesolithic times.

