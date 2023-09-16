Graves with remains of burned people dating back 2,000 years discovered in Germany (photo)

Graves containing cremated human remains dating back about 2,000 years were discovered in Germany. The discovery was made near the town of Freudenberg in the west of the country.

In recent years, clay mining in the area has uncovered evidence of ancient human settlement in the region, including some dating back to the Iron Age. But the latest findings have surprised archaeologists, Newsweek reports.

"When several remains were found, it quickly became clear that we had found a small burial site," the researchers said.

Read also: Tomb of a girl buried in the Bronze Age with 150 animal bones found in Kazakhstan (photo)

Video of the day

According to archaeologists, some graves still contain the remains of vessels that were used as urns for cremated remains. The team discovered several small pits, as well as one larger one that deserves attention.

At the edge of the pit, the archaeologists found numerous particularly large pottery sherds. Some of them contain decorations.

Similar ceramic artefacts dating back to the 3rd and 2nd centuries BC have previously been documented in other parts of Germany.

In addition to the remains of burnt bones, the pit also contained a decorated spindle and several weights for a loom. The researchers also found an exceptionally well-preserved flint arrowhead along with Iron Age ceramic shards in another pit.

As a reminder, a 500-year-old board game that Confucius loved to play was found in a Polish castle.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!