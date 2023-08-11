150 million years old fossilised turtle found in Germany (photo)

An incredibly well-preserved fossil of a Jurassic sea turtle was discovered in Germany. It is noted that this is the first time a complete skull with shell and limbs has been found.

As reported in PLOS ONE, this Jurassic creature lived on Earth 150 million years ago and was able to swim in the shallow tropical sea that once covered Europe.

It is noted that the remains of the Solnhofia parsonsi turtle, which was about 150 million years old, were previously found at the site where the fossil was discovered. This area is known as the Franconian Alb and contains a large number of marine sedimentary rocks of the Lower and Upper Jurassic.

Video of the day

Read also: Fossilised eyes and brains of 462 million-year-old creatures found in the UK

The area where the turtle was found has only been explored over the past 20 years, and scientists have found a large number of specimens in different taxonomic groups. The difference in the specimens led scientists to suggest that the area was once connected to the open sea.

The new specimen is extremely well preserved, as it has a complete skull and skeleton.

The study notes that compared to the size of the shell, the skull of this turtle was too large and equaled almost 40% of the shell's length.

Scientists assume that such turtles lived mainly in shallow waters and did not swim to the open sea often.

Earlier, scientists from Imperial College London and Florida International University found out why butterflies and flying insects move towards artificial light sources.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!