A significant treasure from the time of the Roman emperors of the first and second centuries AD was discovered in Germany. It was found in the city of Augsburg, located in southwestern Bavaria.

This is reported by Aapprentiarcheologue.

In total, the treasure consisted of 5,600 silver denarius, which had been stored for many centuries in the oldest district of the city, known as Oberhausen. In addition to the coins, archaeologists also found various valuable items such as weapons, tools, jewelry and tableware.

Read also: Scientists claim to have solved the mystery of the ancient Mayan calendar

Video of the day

The coins were issued under several Roman emperors, starting with Nero (54-68 AD) and ending with Septimius (193-211 AD). According to experts, they were preserved in excellent condition.

According to experts, the coins were of great value in their time. For example, an ordinary legionnaire received from 375 to 500 denarius per year. Thus, to collect 5600 coins, he had to serve for about 15 years.

As a reminder, a 16th-century Mayan canoe surrounded by animal and human bones was found in Mexico.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!