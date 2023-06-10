Elite 5th century cemetery found in Germany

During excavations in the German city of Knittling, an elite cemetery dating back to the 5th-8th centuries was discovered. In one of the graves, they found the remains of a warrior buried next to his horse. In total, archaeologists managed to find 110 graves.

The graves were arranged in chronological order, next to each other, although the burial of the elite was located a little further away from the rest. Some were simply buried in the ground, others in wooden coffins. The wealthiest had wooden chambers.

At the same time, scientists have found many valuable items: pearls, necklaces, earrings, wrist rings, disc brooches, belt accessories, knives and combs.

Swords, spears, shields, and arrowheads were found in the men's burials. In addition, pottery with food remains was found.

A lot of the burials belonged to wealthy people, especially those dating back to the sixth century. It is noteworthy that bronze bowls were found, indicating a high level of table culture.

