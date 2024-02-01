All 27 EU countries have agreed to provide 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. The program is designed for four years.

This was announced by Council President Charles Michel on Twitter.

"All 27 leaders have agreed on an additional €50 billion package of support for Ukraine within the EU budget. This provides permanent, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership and responsibility in supporting Ukraine. We know what is at stake," the statement said.

According to Charles Michel, the allocation of money for Ukraine was also supported by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who opposed the decision - Hungary's position blocked the consent of the other 26 EU member states.

The European Council's website states that the €50 billion in funding for Ukraine includes €17 billion in grants and €33 billion in loans.

