Woman who recently revived during funeral dies in Ecuador (video)

In Ecuador, a woman came back to life a few hours after doctors pronounced her dead, right during her funeral. She started banging on the coffin lid.

According to Sky News, 76-year-old former nurse Bella Montoya was being treated at a medical facility in the city of Babahoyo. The woman died, doctors pronounced her dead.

The 76-year-old former nurse was put in a coffin and covered with a lid. During the funeral, Bella's son Gilberto Barbera heard a knock from inside the coffin. When the lid was lifted, it was discovered that the woman was alive but semi-conscious.

"There were about 20 of us there... About five hours after waking up, the coffin started making sounds... My mother was wrapped in a sheet and was hitting the coffin, and when we approached, we saw that she was breathing heavily," he said.

After this incident, the woman was taken to the intensive care unit, where Bella Montoya was under constant observation in the intensive care unit.

Sky News notes that Bella Montoya spent seven days in intensive care, but died of a stroke. This information was confirmed by the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health.

Her son Gilberto said that he had not yet received any "medical explanation" from the authorities for what had happened and warned that things "will not stay like this".

He has officially complained about the doctors who first pronounced his mother dead and is trying to ensure that those responsible are punished.

In February 2023, in Syria, rescuers pulled a man named Ahmed al-Maghribi from the rubble of a building without signs of life. His body was sent to the morgue. During the funeral, the man suddenly revived.

