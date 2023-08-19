A statue of a smiling mini-sphinx, symbolising the Roman emperor Claudius, is discovered in Egypt

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, these findings were discovered near the temple of Hathor, one of the best-preserved ancient sites in the country.

This was reported by the BBC.

Experts believe that the limestone sphinx with a "smiling face and two dimples" may symbolise the Roman emperor Claudius, who ruled from 41 to 54 AD and expanded Rome's power to North Africa.

The Ministry reports that archaeologists plan to study the markings on the stone slab, which may provide more information about the statue. The find, although smaller than the famous Sphinx at the Giza pyramids, is significant. The statue was found in the temple of Dendera, located in the province of Qen in southern Egypt, about 450 kilometres from Cairo.

A stone slab with inscriptions dating back to the Roman Empire was discovered near the statue, which contained demotic and hieroglyphic markings. The limestone shrine consists of a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin dating back to the Byzantine era.

