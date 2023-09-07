Fossils of a new predatory dinosaur species found in Egypt

The remains of a new species of predatory dinosaurs from the Abelisauridae family with a face that resembles a bulldog have been found in Egypt.

Read also: A rare shark that reaches sexual maturity at 134 years old spotted in the Caribbean (video)

Daily Mail writes about the unique find.

This dinosaur had small teeth and very small upper limbs. According to palaeontologists, the predator was up to 6 metres long and moved on its two lower three-toed limbs.

This dinosaur lived about 98 million years ago in the Cretaceous period on the territory of the southern supercontinent Gondwana.

As a reminder, the remains of a reptile that existed 250 million years ago were discovered in China.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!