Dolphins save tourist bitten by shark in Egypt

In the Red Sea in Egypt, a man was attacked by a shark while swimming. But a group of dolphins saved him from death.

According to Live Science, Martin Richardson was in the middle of the sea when the shark attacked and bit him. He thought he would not survive, as he was losing blood and the shark kept circling the victim.

"I lost about 2.8 liters of blood. We have only 4.5-5 liters of blood in our bodies. I was waiting for the madness to set in... I knew there was a shark near me. I turned away and looked at the mountains. I gave up," the newspaper quoted Richardson as saying.

The man said that suddenly a group of dolphins appeared in the sea and the shark swam away from him. Martin Richardson firmly believes that the dolphins saved his life.

In early June 2023, a shark attacked two tourists, a man and a woman, 30 meters from the shore in Hurghada, Egypt. The woman managed to escape, but the man did not survive.

