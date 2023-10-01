New excavations of the ancient pyramid of Sahur in the center of Egypt have revealed eight previously unknown rooms. It was built more than 4400 years ago in honor of the Egyptian pharaoh Sahura of the Fifth Dynasty.

The system of secret rooms hidden inside the pyramid may well provide countless information about its history. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Sahura was built around the end of the 26th to 25th century BC for the second king of the Fifth Dynasty. During his reign, the region came into some degree of prosperity through trade.

The pyramid, which is the tomb of Sahura, was first discovered and excavated in 1836 by engineer John Perring. It was not fully explored until 1907.

Now, using 3D scanners, the team has conducted detailed studies of the inside of the pyramid, revealing previously unknown rooms. It is not yet known what was stored in the rooms, but the team said that the ceilings and floors are very damaged.

The discovery will help piece together the missing pieces of the Sahara's historical puzzle, such as how it was built and what was stored in the rooms.

