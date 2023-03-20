On the evening of March 20, explosions and sounds of gunfire were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Residents of Dzhankoi first reported it.

A little later, video footage was posted online showing the sounds of explosions and flashes in the night sky. As a result, the power went out in part of the city.

According to local Telegram channels, the drone's wreckage fell near School No. 7 and the private residential sector. The occupation authorities are in no hurry to comment on the events and ask to "wait for official information."

In turn, the "Crimea - the land of partisan glory" movement called Iranian "mopeds" [nickname for Iranian "drones" due to the sound they make - Ed.] the cause of the explosions. The same drones that the occupiers have repeatedly launched over Ukraine.

Partisans point out that the drones were reprogrammed to the locations of the occupiers' military facilities in Crimea, so no matter where they are launched, they will still fly to the peninsula.

"Russia has just launched several dozen of these drones and now does not know what to do with them, they cannot be shot down, the occupiers have been training to launch them, not to shoot them down," the message says.

In addition, the network reports that explosions could also be heard near the Dzhankoi station and in the temporarily occupied Armiansk.

A little later, the occupying head of Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov, commented on the incident. According to him, the anti-aircraft defense has worked in the Dzhankoi area.

"According to preliminary data, the debris damaged a house and a shop. Unfortunately, one person was injured. Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea, Ihor Mykolaiovych Mykhailychenko, went to the scene. The consequences are now being assessed, compensation decisions will be made," he wrote.

In turn, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosion in Dzhankoi destroyed the Russian "Kalibr-NK" cruise missiles during their transportation by railway.

"Kalibr-NK are missiles designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of such weapons is more than 2,500 thousand kilometers for land targets and more than 375 kilometers for sea targets. The mysterious "cotton" continues the process of demilitarization of Russia and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation," the intelligence service said.

Recall that earlier, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, called on the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea to start preparations for de-occupation. In particular, he advised to arrange shelters and stock up on the sufficient amount of water.

