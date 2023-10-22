Breeder Aden Johnson in the United States, while checking a bull snake's clutch, noticed that a baby had already hatched from one of the eggs. He was stunned because it had two heads.

According to the Daily Star, the breeder hopes that the snake will survive despite this anomaly. He says that in the United States, such a reptile can be sold for thousands of dollars, as the chances of a two-headed snake hatching are one in 100,000.

Aden Johnson noted that the snake's cubs were supposed to be twins, but the embryo did not split, resulting in the formation of two heads and one body.

The breeder said that the snake is mobile and all of its heads are breathing and eating.

"It's hard for her to move around and stuff. I don't know which head is doing what... But it's hissing to defend itself, both heads are fine. I think it's pretty healthy for a two-headed snake," Johnson added.

According to him, snakes born with two heads tend to have a shorter lifespan, partly due to food problems.

Earlier, a two-headed snake hatched in a pet store in Britain.

