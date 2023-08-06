On Air Force Day, Russia fired 30 different missiles and 27 drones at Ukraine

On the night of August 6, Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 30 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, 12 out of 14 Kalibrs were destroyed in the first wave of the attack on the evening of August 5, while information about the Daggers will be released later as data is being clarified.

On the night of August 6, all 27 launched Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs, 5 of 6 Kalibr missiles (second wave), and 13 of 20 101/X555 air-launched cruise missiles were shot down.

Video of the day

It is noted that that night the enemy launched Shahed-136/131 from the southeast, Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, and X-101/X-555 missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

See also: Video of drone attack on one of the most powerful Russian oil tankers SIG: SBU operation

"So, in total, in several waves of attacks from the evening of August 5 to the morning of August 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 air attack weapons," the statement said.

In total, the air defense forces eliminated 17 Kalibr cruise missiles, 13 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, and 27 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs on the evening of August 5 and on the night of August 6.

On August 1, three maritime drones attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ships Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov 340 km from Sevastopol. Among the ships attacked was the container ship Sparta-IV, which, according to Naval News and observers, was transporting weapons from Syria.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!