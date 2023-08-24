First suspect in Prigozhin plane bombing case: details

The first suspect in the case of the bombing of Prigozhin's plane has emerged. This is Prigozhin's personal pilot and former founder of MNT Aero (the owner of the crashed jet), Artem Stepanov.

This was reported by the Telegram channel.

Law enforcement officers cannot find him. He had access to the aircraft, travelled to Kamchatka before the explosion, where he was "lost". The only thing his brother could tell him was that he had been hiking for three days and was out of contact. Stepanov is being actively sought by law enforcement agencies, and he may no longer be in Russia.

As a reminder, Prigozhin died along with the Wagner commanders when the plane crashed.

