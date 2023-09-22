What is the difference between red, white and yellow onions

Onions differ not only in color, but also in texture and flavor, depending on the variety. Find out what makes red, white, and yellow onions special.

Except for sweet onions, all types can be stored for weeks in the pantry or a cool cupboard. However, keep in mind that you need to choose the right one when you buy it. Don't buy onions that are too soft, have a strong odor, or are suspiciously light, as this may indicate the presence of rot and the age of the vegetable. Choose onions that are firm and fairly heavy.

What is the difference between different types of onions?

1. Yellow onions are the most popular variety in cooking, called "straw onions". The vegetable is suitable for stewing, sauces, baking, frying, caramelizing, pickling. It has a pronounced and balanced taste: sometimes spicy, sometimes sweet.

Yellow onions are usually small, with a rather tough skin and a fleshy layer. They keep longer than red onions. It should be stored in a dark, dry and cool place.

2. White onions. This onion appears only in hot periods, in spring and especially in summer, so it is less common than the previous type.

White onions, also known as "new onions", are often small, with thin skin and flesh, which contains a lot of water. The vegetable is rich in sulfur and sugar, it gives off a strong odor that can irritate the eyes, but its taste is milder and less pungent than yellow onions. This variety can be used in cooking in the same way as yellow onions, but it is best chopped, sliced, or finely minced to garnish salads.

3. Red onions. This fleshy-skinned variety is quite crispy and suitable for salads when added raw. It is better not to heat it, as it will lose its flavor.

If you find that red onions are too spicy and want to mellow their flavor, soak them in a bowl of cold water for ten minutes before eating them raw.

In addition, there are also sweet onions, which are spherical, slightly flattened, white and yellow, and much sweeter, softer than other types. It has a shorter shelf life, and therefore should be stored in the refrigerator.

