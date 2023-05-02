Railway blown up again in the Bryansk region: 8 wagons derailed (video)

For the second time in two days, unidentified persons have blown up a railway in the Bryansk region of Russia. The explosion overturned at least eight wagons.

This was reported by Russian media and Telegram channels, which published a video of the overturned wagons. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

It is noted that three explosions occurred on the railway tracks near the Snizhetskaya station as a freight train travelling from Bryansk to the city of Karachev was passing.

Read also: Russian firefighters almost burned down a village in Buryatia

Video of the day

A little later, the Russian railways reported that at 19:47, the locomotive and about 20 cars of the freight train derailed in the Bryansk region due to "interference by unauthorised persons in the operation of railway transport".

Firefighters arrived at the scene. A fire engine and two recovery trains were also sent to the scene.

Earlier, a building of a research and production complex caught fire in Aramila, Russia.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!