In Britain, a dog was saved from alcoholism for the first time

In Great Britain, a Labrador named Coco, aged 2 years, was cured of alcohol addiction, which is the first case of such treatment in dogs. This is reported by the Telegraph publication.

Read also: Why do dogs tilt their heads to the side and look inquisitively

According to journalists, Koko and several other dogs entered the animal rescue fund after the death of their owner. Rescue workers said the dogs became addicted to alcohol after their owner started offering them drinks before bed. This caused negative consequences, such as seizures, from which the animals had to suffer.

One of these dogs soon died, but Coco had a chance to recover. For four weeks, he has been prescribed a course of alcohol withdrawal treatment, including sedatives to avoid seizures.

Video of the day

"Koko has given up all medication and is now behaving like a normal dog. He is not yet ready for adoption, and although physically he seems to have recovered, psychologically he is still very anxious at times," the report says.

Representatives of the rescue fund express hope that Koko will be able to find new owners as soon as possible, who will provide him with a cozy home and careful care. This case demonstrates the importance of responsible treatment of animals and awareness of the possible consequences of uncontrolled alcohol consumption, even in relationships with pets.

Earlier we wrote about how dogs signal that they are in pain.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!