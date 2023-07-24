In the UK, a schoolgirl accidentally stumbled upon a rare artifact while walking her dog. A girl named Evie Numan found a Neolithic axe tip that is 6000 years old.

The 34-year-old mother, Gemma Morris, contacted experts who praised Evie for her "outstanding find." This was reported by National World.

Gemma was walking her dog in Harewoods in Redhill, Surrey, with Evie and her sister Poppy. The woman immediately noticed unusual marks on the stone and offered to take it home to learn more.

As Evie searched for some more information online, they quickly noticed that it was an ancient axe head. They then took the item to the Surrey Archaeological Society, where their theory was confirmed and they discovered that the rare object was 6000 years old.

The field where the schoolgirl found the artifact had recently been plowed, and archaeologists said it was lucky that the plow hadn't smashed it.

"The great thing is that a 10-year-old recognized it as something unusual - she picked it up, and maybe the last time someone held this object was thousands of years ago. The most interesting thing about archaeology is that everyone can do it - we want people to come and feel the joy of archaeology," the scientists noted.

