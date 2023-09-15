Unique Roman statue of Triton discovered in Britain (photo)

A unique statue of the Roman marine deity Triton has been discovered near the village of Teynham in Kent, UK. The discovery was made at the site of a new residential development.

The stone figure depicts the son of Poseidon, a man with fins up to his hips riding a sea serpent. This was reported by The History Blog.

The head was broken off at the neck, but the two parts fit together flawlessly and in excellent condition. The statue was found ritually placed in a water tank.

As this place is located next to the ancient Watling Street Roman road, archaeologists first examined it in 2017.

Test trenches revealed fragments of two perpendicular chalk walls and two Roman-era cremation burials in urns. In 2023, a new residential development was proposed for the site.

A team of archaeologists from the Canterbury Archaeological Trust discovered that the chalk foundations, found in 2017, are parts of a 100-foot square stone wall around a square structure that was part of a large Roman mausoleum.

