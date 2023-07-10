Giant stone axes 300,000 years old unearthed in Britain (photo)

Archaeologists have found stone axes during excavations on a hillside above the Medway Valley in Kent, England. The tools were made about 300 thousand years ago.

These axes are large stones, one part of which has a pointed end. They were probably used for butchering animals. Archaeologist Lettie Ingrey suggested that the axes could have been used to demonstrate strength and skill. Perhaps these tools were made by Neanderthals.

According to HeritageDaily, the excavations also revealed artifacts preserved in deep Ice Age deposits on a hillside above the Medway Valley. In total, 800 artifacts were discovered, which are believed to be more than 300,000 years old.

Video of the day

Read also: Archaeologists found 25 strange Stone Age pits in England (photo)

As for the axes, the researchers say they have giant shapes. One of the axes is 22 cm long, but without a tip. The other is 29.5 cm long and intact. Its width is 11.3 cm.

Lettie Ingraham from the UCL Institute of Archaeology said: "We describe these tools as giant if they are more than 22 cm long, and we have two of these in size."

Earlier in Turkey, archaeologists found a three-room Urartian tomb with a place for sacrifices.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!