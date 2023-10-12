Experimental catapult from World War II discovered in Britain (photo)

An experimental catapult designed to launch World War II bombers into the sky has been discovered in the UK. The discovery was made at the Harwell Research and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.

The device was built between 1938 and 1940. This was reported by the BBC.

The catapult was made to enable takeoffs using shorter runways so that planes could be loaded with more fuel. However, the project was abandoned without ever launching the plane, as the engines were wearing out and the design did not fit the bombers.

Read also: A 1200-year-old Viking temple found in Norway

The mechanism was removed, and a regular runway was built on top. This technology was the predecessor of the Catapult Armed Merchant (CAM) ships, which launched the Hawker Hurricane into the sea using rocket catapults.

The catapult has now been dismantled to allow construction work to continue in the area, although the remains are being archived.

Scientists show a shirt worn by children 1900 years ago

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!