A dog with six legs was found in Britain (photos and video)

A spaniel puppy was found in a parking lot in Britain. Someone left the dog because of its physical features - it has six legs.

According to the BBC, the dog was found in Pembrokeshire and was only 11 months old.

The people who found the dog turned to the Greenacres rescue service for help. The volunteers of the center took the dog to the local veterinary center in Fenton.

The dog was named Ariel in honor of the character from Disney's The Little Mermaid because she has extra paws that grew on top of her hind limbs.

Veterinary center staff say the dog was frightened. She was left to spend the night at the home of a center employee.

The next day, veterinarians performed an X-ray examination on Ariel, which showed that the dog's extra hind legs were "connected into one femur" that had split into two tibiae. These extra legs were not functioning and caused the dog to put additional stress on his spine. The specialists recommended to amputate the extra limbs.

Now the puppy lives in a foster family. They are preparing him for surgery and looking for his parents.

