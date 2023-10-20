Cat with two noses was found in Britain (photo)

The Warrington Adoption Center in Britain has revealed a cat that is "one of a kind". It has two noses.

The organization's Facebook page reports that the cat has been named Nanny McPhee. Everyone thought at first she just had a big nose, but when the center's staff took the foster cat to the vet, the doctor said she had two noses that were fused together.

Fiona Brockbank, senior field veterinary officer at Cats Protection, shared: "A cat with two noses is a first for us in the Field Vet team. We are delighted, this feature does not pose any problems for her."

She pointed out that other congenital malformations in cats, such as wolf lip and wolf palate, are common, but it is the two noses that make Nanny unique.

The cat's name used to be Moggy. She was brought to an adoption center looking for a new home, as the previous owners were unable to take care of the cat due to health problems and financial circumstances.

Earlier, a dog with six legs was found in the UK.

