In Britain, a cat suffering from a rare disease looks like an old man (photo)

In the United Kingdom, a cat named Toby has become a real Internet sensation thanks to his unusual appearance and his own Instagram page. Toby is being raised by Georgina Price and Christopher Lardner from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Toby, a seven-year-old cat, has a rare disease known as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. It is a genetic condition that causes the skin to become overly elastic, flabby and fragile due to a lack of collagen. Despite this, Toby leads an active and happy feline lifestyle, with a great love for bird watching, toys, and gentle petting.

Georgina Price, Toby's owner, says: "He won our hearts instantly. In the beginning he was very scared and hiding, but over time, thanks to our love and care, he began to show his unique personality. He has become the master of his space and demonstrates his preferences even in showing his displeasure when we disturb his daily schedule."

Toby also quickly became a social media favorite. Toby's vulnerable appearance and passionate life caught the attention of Instagram users, and his owner created a page on the social network to share adorable photos and videos of this special cat.

"We are very grateful for the way people have embraced our Toby and shared their appreciative comments and positive energy. His popularity allows us to spread the light and joy he brings to our lives," said Georgina.

She says that Toby has become a symbol of strength, beauty and resilience, reminding us that even with a congenital disease, you can enjoy life and find happiness in small pleasures. His story is a reminder of the importance of embracing individuality and supporting those who may be different.

