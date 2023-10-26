Despite the fact that dinosaurs dominated the Earth, there were other dangerous predators before. Scientists have found evidence of such a large carnivore about 265 million years ago, long before the dinosaurs appeared.

Experts published their research in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society and reported that the fossilized remains of this terrible predator were found in Brazil. This beast was named Pampaphoneus biccai and was the largest carnivore of its time with a skull measuring almost 36 centimeters. Pampaphoneus belonged to the early therapsids of dinocephalians, dangerous land animals that dominated the Earth before the advent of dinosaurs. The study showed that this animal had large and sharp claws designed to catch prey.

Pampaphoneus is considered to be the largest known land predator of the Permian period in South America, living at the end of the Permian period before the largest mass extinction on Earth. It was three meters tall and weighed about 400 kilograms.

