A powerful magnetic storm will cover the Earth in the near future: beware of this day

Ukrainians should beware of several dangerous dates in March. A number of powerful magnetic storms are expected at this time.

The next dangerous date is March 19, when you should take special care. It is reported by meteoagent.com.

The online forecast was made using NOAA and TESIS satellite systems and scientific international meteorological laboratories around the world.

When magnetic storms will occur in March 2023

March 17-18 - low solar storm.

March 19 - a strong solar storm.

- a strong solar storm. March 20-21 - a solar storm of medium intensity.

- a solar storm of medium intensity. March 22-25 - a low-powered solar storm.

- a low-powered solar storm. March 26-27 - a powerful solar storm.

- a powerful solar storm. March 28-31 - a low-power solar storm.

How magnetic storms affect health

A solar flare can cause a deterioration in health, migraines, depressed mood, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Therefore, it is worth knowing how to act in this case. Because magnetic storms of varying intensity can affect even a healthy person.

On dangerous days, you should behave as follows:

Eat right and go in for sports, do exercises, walk in the fresh air.

Rest and have a healthy sleep.

Drink plain water and herbal tea. Give up coffee, alcohol and fatty/junk food.

Avoid stress and conflicts.

Check the contents of your home first aid kit for the necessary medicines and consult a doctor.

