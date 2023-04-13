In the near future, a strong magnetic storm will cover the Earth: the dates to watch out for are named

Already this week, a rather strong magnetic storm will cover the Earth. It can affect people's health, cause failure of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause aurora borealis.

The nearest magnetic disturbance is expected on April 14-15 with a power of 3 points. This is reported by Meteoagent.

Already on April 16, Easter, people should be careful and monitor their well-being. Because the negative impact on health will increase due to a magnetic storm with a power of 4 points. This storm will last until April 17, and then it will decline. However, there is no need to relax, despite the calm period of April 18-19.

On Thursday, April 20, the most powerful magnetic storm of the entire month will begin. It will decline from April 22 to 23.

April 14-15 – a magnetic storm of 3 points.

April 16-17 – a magnetic storm of 4 points.

April 18-19 - there is no danger.

April 20-21 – a powerful magnetic storm with an intensity of 5 points.

April 22-23 – a magnetic storm of 3 points.

April 24-30 - there is no danger.

How to protect yourself during magnetic storms

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the geomagnetic field of our planet, which are caused by streams of charged particles emitted by the Sun.

During this period, people complain of headaches, dizziness, nausea, high blood pressure, pain in muscles and joints, drowsiness or insomnia, and weakness. Chronic diseases are also getting worse.

How to survive the period of magnetic storms so that it does not affect health:

Drink more water and herbal teas. Give up coffee, alcohol, hookah, and cigarettes.

Eat healthy food, fruits, vegetables, and greens. Avoid spicy, fatty, and fried food.

Give preference to walks in the fresh air, and gradually increase physical activity.

Do not be nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts.

Stick to sleeping/rising patterns.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

