A strong magnetic storm will cover the Earth in the near future: meteorological calendar

A strong flare will occur on the Sun on April 26. This will affect the Earth's geomagnetic field.

Scientists explained in a commentary to TSN.ua that the coronal masses of the Sun reach the charged atmosphere around the Earth and penetrate the atmosphere, interacting with nitrogen and other molecules. That is why magnetic storms can cause auroras and malfunction of electronic devices on our planet.

According to scientists, a powerful geomagnetic storm can be dangerous for airplanes and spacecraft. If the storm is severe, it can even cause power plants to fail.

According to Meteoagent, one of the most powerful magnetic storms is expected by the end of the month, which will last for three days - from April 26 to 28. Its power will be 6 out of 10.

The next two days will be quite calm, and flares are preliminarily recorded at 2 points. That is, the level of danger is low.

How to deal with feeling unwell during magnetic storms

Magnetic storms can lead to a deterioration in health, cause a loss of strength, insomnia, headaches, exacerbation of chronic diseases, and irritability.

On such dangerous days, you should be especially careful while driving and not ignore any health problems you may have. It may even be better to postpone long trips, meetings, or emotionally stressful events.

Follow a few rules, and you will not be affected by the negative impact of magnetic storms:

1. Take more walks outdoors, especially on foot. But you should be careful with the sun, so it is better not to be in direct sunlight during lunchtime.

2. Avoid heavy food and give preference to healthy, light food.

3. Give up bad habits (smoking, alcohol).

4. Add more clean water, herbal teas, fresh fruits, vegetables, and berries to your diet.

5. Avoid increased physical and mental stress, overwork, and stress.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your physician or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

As a reminder, a series of moderate-intensity magnetic storms are expected in April. However, it is worth taking care of on some days when geomagnetic disturbances become more powerful.

