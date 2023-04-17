In Belgorod and Kursk, 'cotton' sounded at night: the TPP was damaged (video)

On the night of April 17, residents of Russia reported the sounds of explosions and fires that followed them. In particular, "cotton" was declared in Belgorod and Kursk.

In particular, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation in Belgorod. After the explosion, a large-scale fire broke out. Local publications say that the city was partially plunged into darkness due to a power outage.

Video of the day

Users of social networks in Russia report the explosion of a drone in Belgorod as if it had fallen into an electrical substation.

Read also: The next "cotton" in Russia: tanks with fuel that were supposed to go to the front are on fire in Angarsk (video)

Also, some publications write that the drone struck the thermal power plant. Most Russian sources call the drone Ukrainian.

The authorities of Belgorod and the Belgorod region stated that "fires were recorded" in Belgorod and the Belgorod district. In particular, the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram channel at night:

"In Belgorod and Belgorod district, two fires were recorded at civilian facilities. There were no casualties. All operational services are on site, the fire is being extinguished."

"Both fires at civilian facilities in Belgorod and Belgorod district have been completely extinguished!".

As for a possible drone attack, the local authorities are silent about it. Only local residents write about him in public.

As for Kursk, local residents write about loud sounds similar to explosions on social networks. They apparently took place in the Glushkovsky district.

There are no details of the explosions in Kursk yet, the local authorities are silent.

Last week, we will remind you, explosions were heard in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan.

And at the beginning of April, residents of occupied Crimea wrote in public that they heard two explosions in Feodosia. Then columns of smoke were visible.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!