Ancient Roman sanctuary and cemetery discovered in Belgium (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a Roman sanctuary and cemetery in Eleuthera near Zemst, Belgium. The team was conducting a soil survey at the site of a now-demolished bike path in the Van Innis Sports Park.

Eleuwijt was first settled by the Romans in the 1st century AD as a vicus (rural settlement) located at the crossroads of a diverticular road connecting the eastern city of Tongeren with the western city of Boulogne. It is reported by HeritageDaily.

It is noted that the team found traces of burial grounds, round ditches, and settlements dating back to the Iron Age. The researchers also found a Roman cemetery with up to thirty burials and evidence of an open-air sanctuary for the worship of the Roman pantheon of gods.

"These findings are unique to Zemst. Even in the whole of Flanders, such structures are extremely rare and almost never found. The last time it was recorded archaeologically dates back to the beginning of the century," the scientists said.

According to the researchers, the cemetery contains cremation burials, where, according to tradition, the deceased was placed on a cremation pyre, and then the ashes were placed in urns and buried.

