An explosion occurred in Balaklava in Crimea: occupants' warehouses are probably burning (photos, video)

On 1 August, a powerful explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Locals report that the "mushroom" was visible from the city centre.

This was reported by local telegram channels.

"There was some kind of bang in the centre of Sevastopol, it was heard even in Balaklava. A 'mushroom' of smoke is also visible from the centre of Sevastopol," the message says.

In addition, there is information about the arrival in the area of Sakharna Golova near the thermal power plant. The occupiers' warehouses are located there.

Telegram channels report that a fire brigade with flashing lights has arrived near Balaklava, in the direction of the Yalta ring.

It should be noted that one of the largest bases of the Russian Navy is located near Balaklava.

The Status-6 observer geolocated the explosion site as military unit 63876-R, the arsenal of the 758th Logistics Centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

