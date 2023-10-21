Ruins of a huge 1700-year-old gladiator school in excellent condition were discovered in Austria (photo)

Austrian archaeologists have discovered perfectly preserved ruins of a gladiator school in the vicinity of Vienna. Although excavations have not yet begun, radar images have already shown that the complex included many rooms where gladiators lived, as well as a place for training and a large bath. Information has also been found about a possible cemetery outside the walls of the school, where fighters who died during training are buried.

This discovery is considered a sensation and can compete with the famous Ludus Magnus, the largest school of gladiators in ancient Rome. The ancient city of Carnunt, where these ruins were found, plays an important historical role as a military and trade center that united the Asian provinces of the Roman Empire with lands in central and northern Europe.

Excavations have yet to begin and a plan is being developed to better preserve the ruins which were found. The area of the school is so large that so far less than one percent of the total area has been explored, although excavations at this site have been conducted since the 1870s.

