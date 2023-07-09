In Australia, scientists have noticed a strange behavior of spider mites: why the male 'undressed' the female

In Australia, scientists first noticed a creepy act between two spider mites. It turned out that before mating, the male "undresses" the female, removing her exoskeleton.

According to Live Science, spider mites have proven to be unique in their mating strategy, which includes guarding young females and peeling off their outer skin. Researchers at the University of Vienna in Austria say that adult female spider mites can have multiple sexual partners, but only the sperm of the first partner fertilizes their eggs. This leads to intense competition among males for young females that have just reached maturity.

Video of the day

See also: Spider mites on indoor plants: how to get rid of them with folk remedies

In order to secure an advantage, male spider mites guard young females until they reach sexual maturity. But they also rip off the outer skin of these females to be able to fertilize them first. This was the first experimentally documented case of this skin stripping behavior.

The researchers note that this strategy is not risk-free for males, as it requires energy expenditure and limits their ability to search for food. In addition, other males may try to steal females at the last minute. However, this process of skinning and mating first provides males with a certain advantage in the fight for females.

The study of spider mites reveals unique reproductive behavior in the world of insects and spiders.

Earlier, scientists recorded for the first time how a whale shark fed on the ocean floor, eating benthic crustaceans.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!